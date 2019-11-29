Car Set Ablaze, Inciting Graffiti Sprayed in Suspected West Bank Hate Crimes

Ramallah/PNN/

In two separate ‘price tag’ attacks, Star of David was spray-painted and tires were slashed in Deir Ammar, and some 30 tress were damaged in As-Sawiya

A vehicle was set on fire and a hateful slogan was spray-painted overnight Thursday in the West Bank village of Taybeh, near Ramallah, while a Star of David was sprayed on three vehicles and their tires were slashed in the West Bank village of Deir Ammar.

In Taybeh, the writing “Closed-off military zone Kumi Ori” in Hebrew was scrawled along a large wall.

A group of settlers sneaked their way into the village, where they sat fire to a Palestinian vehicle and scrawled graffiti at the external wall of a local house. Graffiti in Hebrew read “A closed military zone” and was followed by “Kumi Uri”, the name of a new neighborhood in Yitzhar, an illegal colonial settlement inhabited by hardcore fanatic Jews.

Rev. Johnny Abu Khalil, the Roman Catholic priest in the village, slammed the incident as “an attack against the Palestinian and Christian presence in the Holy Land” and recalled a similar incident when a group of settlers attacked a group of nuns at the entrance of the village almost two months ago.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have repeatedly blamed Israel for fostering a “culture of impunity” for Jewish settlers committing violent acts against Palestinians.

“Price tag” refers to an underground anti-Palestinian Israeli group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only as group of vandals. It also considers such acts as hate crimes against Palestinians.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Over 600,000 Israelis settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.