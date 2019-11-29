16-year-old Palestinian Teen Said Killed by Live Israeli Fire in Gaza Protest

Gaza/PNN/

At least one Palestinian was killed and many others were injured by Israeli forces, as they attacked dozens of protesters taking part in the weekly March of Return at Gaza-Israel border, according to medical sources.

The teen was wounded in his stomach while participating in an independent protest near the border fence, Gaza’s Health Ministry says; four others reported to be injured.

Israeli soldiers stationed at the separation fence fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered at many encampments along the border for the weekly March of Return protests, killing Fahd Mohammad al-Astal, 16, and injuring many other protesters.

Dozens of protesters also sustained inhalation from teargas fired by the Israeli forces.

Some of the wounded were moved to hospital and many others were treated in the field hospitals.

Over 310 Palestinians have been killed and about 18,500 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests at Gaza border on March 30, 2018.

The weekly protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.