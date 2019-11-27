CEC concludes consultations on general elections

4 hours ago National News 10 Views

 PNN/ Ramallah/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) concluded yesterday consultations on general elections. CEC‘s delegation, headed by Chairman, Dr. Hanna Nasir, are scheduled to return to Ramallah today.

CEC’s delegation met yesterday with Hamas leadership  in the Gaza Strip (GS) and received Hamas written consent to participate in the upcoming general elections which will be held  in the  GS and the West Bank (WB), including Jerusalem.

The CEC has thus concluded all consultations in relations with general elections and will brief  President Mahmoud Abbas, on the results.

The President is expected to issue a presidential decree setting the date for the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2018