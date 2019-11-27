CEC concludes consultations on general elections

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) concluded yesterday consultations on general elections. CEC‘s delegation, headed by Chairman, Dr. Hanna Nasir, are scheduled to return to Ramallah today.

CEC’s delegation met yesterday with Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip (GS) and received Hamas written consent to participate in the upcoming general elections which will be held in the GS and the West Bank (WB), including Jerusalem.

The CEC has thus concluded all consultations in relations with general elections and will brief President Mahmoud Abbas, on the results.

The President is expected to issue a presidential decree setting the date for the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.