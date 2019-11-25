The Palestinian Authority and the European Union inaugurate the reconstruction of Jenin Muqata’a

Jenin /PNN/

Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and the Acting European Union Representative Tomas Niklasson inaugurated yesterday the reconstruction of Jenin Muqata’a (security compound) in the Jenin Governorate. This comes under the European Union contribution to the security sector reform of the Palestinian Authority.

The European Union has invested €11 million in the reconstruction of Jenin Muqata’a. This contribution represents part of the European Union’s support to the security sector reform of the Palestinian Authority. All designs for the buildings have been developed by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing. The infrastructure is designed based on international standards to provide the necessary infrastructure needed to facilitate and boost the Palestinian Authority capacity to deliver services to its citizens.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Governor of Jenin, the Minister of Public Works and Housing, and representatives from the community as well as other Palestinian national services.

“Rule of law and justice are some of the cornerstones on which the European Union is built. Law protects the weak and strong, promotes confidence and stability, and improves security and safety.

The significance of this building and entity lies in the values it represents and protects,” said the Acting European Union Representative Tomas Niklasson at the inauguration ceremony. “In Palestine, the European Union chose to support the security and rule of law sector to lay the foundations of a democratic and transparent future Palestinian State. A state that upholds, protects and promotes human rights and that represents and respects its citizens,” he added.

In addition to the new Muqata’a in Jenin, the EU has been supporting the security sector through the construction and equipment of the Nablus Muqata’a for a total funding of €17 million.

The most recent EU support to the Palestinian Authority in the field of security amounted to €5 million, which includes: the construction of eight community police stations, two modern correctional centres in Jenin and in Nablus, the delivery of firefighting engines, rescue vehicles and equipment, and a capacity building program provided to the Palestinian Civil Defence.