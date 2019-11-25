Ministry of Education suspends classes in protest against US settlement policies

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Ministry of Education announced on Monday a part-time suspension in all schools on Tuesday, in compliance with the decision of the PLO factions rejecting the American-Israeli decision on the settlements, closing down the Directorate of Jerusalem Education, and continued attempts to strike education in the holy city.

The ministry in a statement issued on Monday stressed the need to participate in the demonstration events, as schools will be suspended starting 11:30 and will return to work at 1:30, with active participation in mass rallies and events that will be organized to reject these unjust decisions.

Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday closed several official and non-official Palestinian institutions in the occupied city of Jerusalem for six months, including the office of the Directorate of Education. In addition it banned the activities of Palestine TV in occupied Jerusalem, and arrested the director of the Arab Health Center in Jerusalem’s old city.