IOF demolish cafe in Battir town

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning demolished a cafe in Battir town west of Bethlehem claiming it was built in an archaeological area.

According to the mayor of Battir, Tayseer Qattoush, IOF demolished a cafe belonging to Wissam Oweina, claiming that it is an archaeological area and classified as a “C” area.

Qattoush pointed out that the cafe is made of wood and natural stones that do not affect nature, but adds beauty to the place, stressing that the occupation aims to target the Palestinian presence to annex the town of Battir and achieve its settlement plan, called Greater Jerusalem.

Qattoush also pointed out fears the continued occupation policies of demolition and land grab aimed at isolating the western countryside, especially Battir, from Bethlehem governorate.