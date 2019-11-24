Thousands of settlers storm Ibrahimi mosque

PNN/ Hebron/

Thousands of Israeli settlers on Saturday stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron under heavy military protection, while Muslim worshipers were not allowed to enter it for prayer.

According to local sources, several buses carrying settlers brought thousands of settlers to the Old City of Hebron in order to mark a religious event at the Islamic holy site.

Meanwhile, IOF forced shop-owners to close their shops in the vicinity of the Mosque and prevented local residents from being present in nearby areas.

Many tents were pitched by settlers in the Mosque’s courtyards to spend their day and the next night inside the holy site, amid loud music sounds.