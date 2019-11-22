The European Union Representative expresses there concern about the Israeli attacks on Palestinian children

Bethlehem /PNN /

On the occasion International Children’s Day which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The European Union Representative issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah expressing their concern about the violations of children’s rights and remind all duty bearers that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is universally applicable, including to the occupied Palestinian territory.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are alarmed by the reported excessive use of force, both with lethal and non-lethal weapons, leading to the death of 16 Palestinians children in the first semester of 2019 alone as well as by the violent attacks leading to the death of 3 Israeli children during the same period.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah express the most serious concern at attacks on schools and at the rate of detention amongst children and stress that children should only be deprived of their liberty as a measure of last resort, must not be unlawfully or arbitrarily detained, and must not be subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, in line with art.37 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The practice of administrative detention is a major factor perpetuating arbitrary detention of minors and impeding their right to develop into their full potential.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah call upon all duty-bearers to respect art.24 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, stating the right of the child to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health and to facilities for the treatment of illness and rehabilitation of health.

The EU will continue to monitor the situation closely, and act accordingly. We expect all parties to act in full accordance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.”