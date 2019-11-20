Salman: Manger of Jesus Christ to be returned to Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The mayor of Bethlehem, Anton Salman on Wednesday revealed that the Pope has agreed to return Jesus’ manger from the Vatican to Bethlehem and hand it over to the Custodian of the Holy Land at the request of President Mahmoud Abbas.

In an interview with PNN’s Monjed Jado, Salman said that this is an important historical event sincethe manger will be returned during the reception of the Custodian of the Holy Land on the commemoration of Christmas celebrations this year.

Salman stressed that this event carries a religious and historical significance where the manger of Jesus Christ will be a religious and tourist attraction, stressing the importance of popular participation in the reception that holds this important and historic event for Bethlehem.

Salman added that the details of the event will be announced in the coming days, which coincides with the start of the celebrations of the holiday.

The original manger of Jesus Christ was taken from the Nativity Church by the Crusaders hundreds of years ago.