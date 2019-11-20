Maliki: UN vote for self-determination is a response to Pompeo

PNN/ New York/

The UN General Assembly during a session of the Third Committee adopted a resolution to support the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, with 165 votes in favor of the resolution, five against, and nine abstains.

The Palestinian Authority in a statement welcomed this vote, and considered it as a response to U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s statements where he said Israeli settlements were not illegal.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki also called on the world’s states to unite and agree on the Palestinians’ right of self-determination and ending the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian diplomacy will topple all attempts to undermine the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital and return to their homes, he noted.