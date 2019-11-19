Journalists Society holds demonstration as Amarneh enters OR

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Journalists Society group in Palestine on Tuesday held a demonstration supporting the campaign in solidarity with journalist Moath Amarneh, as he entered the operation room to get his eye and shrapnel removed.

The journalists covered their left eyes with gauze, and lifted posters of Amarneh saying “the eyes of the truth will never be blinded.”

Moath lost his left eye when an Israeli soldier shot him with a rubber coated metal bullet during clashes in Hebron.

Coordinator of the group, Journalist Iyad Hamad told PNN that the campaign aims to expose Israeli crimes and violations against Palestinian journalists in horrific forms of abuse.

Hamad also pointed out that the journalists gathered under the military tower at the entrance of Bethlehem, where the Israeli soldiers assaulted ten journalists two days ago and injured him during the journalists’ event in solidarity with their colleague Moath Amarneh to confirm that the crimes and attacks of the occupation will not stop journalists from performing their humanitarian, national and professional mission.