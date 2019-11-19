Japan completes project of constructing building in Urif mixed school

PNN/ Nablus/

Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to eniPselaP, Masayuki Magoshi on Monday visited Urif village in Nablus Governorate to celebrate the completion of the project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

A grant of USD 90,565 was extended to Urif village council to secure an appropriate educational environment for students in the village. It was used to construct a new building with 4 classrooms in Urif mixed school. Now that the project has been completed, about 108 first- grade students will directly benefit from the project where they will move from the rented school to the new building.

In his speech, Masayuki Magoshi emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately USD 1.9 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.