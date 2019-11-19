Israel settlements in Palestine are illegal, EU says

Brussels/PNN/

The European Union is sticking to its stance that Israeli settlement constructions in Palestine are illegal under international law, a long held view Washington has started to dispute now.

“The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Mogherini was reacting to Pomepo’s abandoning of the US four-decade-old position that building settlements for the Israelis in Palestinian territories is “inconsistent with international law.”

Much of the international community regards the Israeli settlements as illegal because the territories were captured by Israel in the 1967 war and are hence subject to the Geneva Conventions, which forbids construction on the occupied lands.

Israeli has faced widespread global condemnation over settlement constructions in the occupied Palestinian lands.