HRW : Israeli Settlements Remain War Crimes

Washington/PNN/

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US no longer considers Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank per se illegal under international law.

In response, Andrea Prasow, acting Washington director at Human Rights Watch said: “This changes nothing. President Trump can’t wipe away decades of established international law that settlements are a war crime.

He added The US has long benefited from adherence to the laws of war and should not abandon that, especially at the expense of Palestinian civilians.”