Saeb Erekat : Israeli settlements steal Palestinian land, seize and exploit Palestinian natural resources

Jericho /PNN/

The secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation OrganizationD. Saeb Erekat said in a reaction Statement on USA secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Israeli Settlements that International law and system clearly define the illegality of all Israeli settlements, including by the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Israel’s long-standing settlement policy in occupied Palestine falls within the definition of war crimes.

Israeli settlements steal Palestinian land, seize and exploit Palestinian natural resources, and divide, displace and restrict the movement of the people of Palestine. In sum, Israel’s colonial-settlement enterprise perpetuates the negation of the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Once again, with this announcement, the Trump administration is demonstrating the extent to which it’s threating the international system with its unceasing attempts to replace international law with the “law of the jungle.”

Henceforth, the international community must take all necessary measures to respond and deter this irresponsible US behavior, which poses a threat to global stability, security, and peace. The only way towards achieving peace in Palestine, Israel, and the entire Middle East is with the freedom and independence of the State of Palestine on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.