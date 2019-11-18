Israel to grab more Palestinian land in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli authorities have issued notices to seize thousands of square meters of private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official in charge of monitoring Israel’s settlement expansion activities, said that hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land would be confiscated from the towns and villages of Salfit Governorate under the Israeli orders, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Sunday.

In recent months, the Israeli regime has seized thousands of dunums of Palestinian land in the West Bank and Jerusalem to build roads, walls, and housing units for settlers.

In addition, Israeli authorities forcibly demolished hundreds of homes and structures and uprooted thousands of olive and palm trees belonging to Palestinians.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now earlier this year said figures, gathered from official Israeli sources, showed an increase in the construction of settler units in 2018 and a sharp spike in planning for future construction.

Israel has launched a new settlement push in the West Bank since President Donald Trump took office in early 2017.

Less than a month before Trump took office, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2334, calling on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem”.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.