IOF arrest 17 Palestinians overnight

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday overnight launched a campaign of arrests last night and at least 17 people from different parts of the West Bank.

The director of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club in Tubas, Mahmoud Sawafta, said that Israeli forces arrested a resident of al-Far’a refugee camp south of Tubas.

Israeli forces also arrested a young man from ‘Anabta village, east of Tulkarm.

According to the office of the Prisoners Club in Tulkarm, the Israeli occupation forces arrested an ex-prisoner after raiding his home.