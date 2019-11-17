PNN editor-in-chief among journalists injured in solidarity protest

During a demonstration organized by Palestinian journalists in solidarity with reporter Moath Amarneh multiple journalists were injured and transported to the hospital. Among the unfortunate reporters is PNN’s editor-in-chief Monjed Jado, who was hit in the head by a tear gas canister.

Several Palestinian journalists and reporters gathered today in Bethlehem near the 300 Checkpoint to show their support for Moath Amarneh, the reporter who lost his eye to an Israeli rubber bullet whilst covering clashes in Hebron. Israeli soldiers, however, kept bombarding the protesters with tear gas canisters and sound grenades while they were taking pictures, doing interviews and holding speeches.

Many of the protesters were injured due to gas inhalation and the impact of the sound grenades and had to be transported to the local Beit Jala Governmental Hospital for treatment. The editor-in-chief of Palestine News Network, who was also present at the demonstration, was hit directly in the head by a gas canister and is also currently being treated at said hospital. Some of the journalists were beaten and arrested by the IOF present at the scene.

الفعاليات والمؤسسات الصحفية والاعلامية تتضامن مع الصحفي معاذ عمارنة على مدخل بيت لحم الشمالي Publiée par PNN Network sur Dimanche 17 novembre 2019