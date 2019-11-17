Jerusalem: Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli police

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces early Sunday east of Jerusalem after being chased down by Israeli police.

Walla Israeli website claimed that Israeli police forces, killed at dawn today, a Palestinian man from East Jerusalem while chasing him, alleging that he participated in the theft of a car and escaping in the city of Jerusalem.

A statement by the Israeli police spokesman said: “During the chase, police officers opened fire towards the car, wounding the driver critically, and was declared dead after attempts to revive him in the hospital failed.”