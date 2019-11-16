Palestinian reporter blinded in one eye by Israeli bullet in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli soldiers have made a Palestinian journalist blind after shooting at him in the eye during attacks on Palestinian protesters in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Photojournalist Mu’ath Amarneh completely lost sight in the left eye after being seriously wounded by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by an Israeli trooper in the Surif town in Hebron province on Friday.

The incident occurred when Amarneh was covering a protest rally against land seizure by the Israeli authorities in favor of settlement construction, it further said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital in al-Khalil city for emergency treatment to save his sight but doctors failed due to severity of his wounds.

For its part, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) calls on all international organizations, especially International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), to react urgently and take their role to put an end of the daily occupation crimes against

Palestinian journalists.

Additionally, PJS confirms the importance of dealing with occupation state as a hostile state against press and media freedom.

In separate statements released almost shortly after the incident, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Palestinian affiliate, the Palestine Journalists Syndicate (PJS), strongly denounced the attack.