European Union Heads of Cooperation visit the Jordan Valley

Bethlehem/PNN/

European Union Heads of Cooperation in Jerusalem and Ramallah visited yesterday Kardala and Ein El Beida villages located in Area C in the Jordan Valley. The group was briefed on projects funded by the EU and its Member States supporting the Palestinian communities in the area. During the visit, the group inaugurated a multipurpose building at Kardala village funded by the European Union.

The EU group started their visit in Kardala where they were briefed about the challenges facing the community and the Jordan Valley in general by the Governor of Tubas and the Head of Local Council. The representatives of the Ministry of Local Government and Municipal Development and Lending Fund presented the status of the master and cluster plans. The Heads of Cooperation toured the locality and saw a number of interventions funded by the EU and Italy before they inaugurated a multipurpose building funded the EU.

The EU group continued their visit to the village Ein El Beida. The group was welcomed by representatives of the local community and visited a number of European projects in the village. They were also briefed about the complementary implementation of humanitarian, development and policy actions involving multiple stakeholders.

The main aim of the actions implemented and supported by the European Union in Area C is to preserve the viability of a two state solution. At their meetings of July 2015 and January 2016, EU foreign ministers unanimously voiced their strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy and actions taken in this context, such as building the separation barrier beyond the 1967 line, demolitions and confiscation – including of EU funded projects – evictions, forced transfers including of Bedouins, illegal outposts and restrictions of movement and access. It urges Israel to end all settlement activity and to dismantle the outposts erected since March 2001, in line with prior obligations.

Area C is part of the occupied Palestinian territory and part of any viable future Palestinian state. All EU activity in the West Bank is fully in line with international humanitarian law. The EU provides humanitarian assistance to communities in need in Area C in accordance with the humanitarian imperative. The EU also works with the Palestinian Authority to develop Area C and support Palestinian communities.