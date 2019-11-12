Top Jihad commander and his wife killed in Israeli attack on Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Top commander in the Islamic Jihad movement, Bahaa Abu Al-Atta (42) was killed in an Israeli strike on his home in Gaza on Tuesday morning.

Al-Atta’s wife was also killed in the strike, which specifically hit Shija’iya neighbouhood before dawn.

The Islamic Jihad armed wing announced the death in a statement on Tuesday, after Israel confirmed it had targeted Baha Abu al-Atta in the strike.

Shortly after the attack, a salvo of rockets was launched into Israel, witnesses said. The Israeli army said that air raid sirens sounded across central and southern parts of Israel.

Later on Tuesday, Syrian state media said that Israel launched a missile attack targeting the home of an Islamic Jihad official in the Syrian capital, killing one of his sons.

State news agency SANA said at least two people were killed in the attack targeting a civilian home in Mezzah, a western district of the city, while six others were wounded.

Islamic Jihad said the home of political leader Akram al-Ajouri was struck, while the group released a statement blaming the “Zionist criminal enemy” for the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.