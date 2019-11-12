Palestine welcomes European Court of Justice decision to label products made in Israeli colonies

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian officials welcomed today in statement the European Court of Justice decision to label products made in Israeli colonies.

PLO Secretary-General Dr. Saeb Erekat said that the ruling of the European Court of Justice on the labeling of Israeli settlement products is welcomed by all Palestinians.

He added :”We welcome the decision of the European Court of Justice and call upon all European countries to implement what is a legal and political obligation.

Our demand is not only for the correct labeling reflecting the certificate of origin of products coming from illegal colonial-settlements, but for the banning of those products from international markets Erekat said .

This ruling should serve as a reminder for the international community on the necessity to hold Israel accountable for its systematic violations of international humanitarian law and UN resolutions, including UNSC Resolution 2334, as a basic requirement to preserve the prospects of a political process leading to an end of Israel’s occupation of Palestine and the achievement of a just and lasting peace in our region

. In this context, we reiterate our call upon the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms. Michelle Bachelet to fulfill her mandate in accordance with resolution 31/36 and release the long-overdue database of companies involved in Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise and the oppression of the people of Palestine Erekat end his statement .

Dr. Riad al-Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, welcomes the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the duty to respect European laws and regulations on labeling of products of illegal Israeli colonies and ensure proper labeling of such products.

This is an important first step for the European Union, as this important ruling is an affirmation of the EU’s obligation to respect and ensure respect of international law. It is also consistent with the rules and principles of international law and United Nations resolutions, including Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) on the illegality of the settlements in the occupied territory of the State of Palestine.

Minister Al- Malki calls on the EU member states to act in accordance with the Court’s decision and to ensure its implementation. European citizens have a right to know what products on their shelves are produced from stolen resources and made on stolen land in violation of international law.

The Minister further reiterates that Israel’s illegal settlement regime is the physical embodiment of its agenda of colonialism and annexation in Palestine, and its determined efforts to deny the Palestinian people their inalienable rights to self-determination and independence.

The obligation of all states to respect and ensure respect of international humanitarian law and the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights is absolute. Practical steps that deny complicit companies and others the ability to profiteer from the Israeli colonial occupation and the flagrant violations of international law are necessary to put an end to this prolonged injustice and the culture of impunity that allows for its perpetuation.

Finally, Minister Al Malki calls on all countries, including European Union members to take additional steps advancing the principle of accountability, namely the banning of products from the colonies or those made by illegally stolen natural Palestinian resources.

In this regard, Al-Malki renews the State of Palestine’s call on the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms. Michelle Bachelet, to release the long-awaited database of businesses operating in and profiteering from the illegal Israeli settlement regime.