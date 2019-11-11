Palestinian youth shot dead by IOF near Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

A Palestinian young man was killed on Monday after he was shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes at Al-Arround refugee camp, north of Hebron.

Sources in Hebron confirmed that 22-year-old Omar Haitham al-Badawi was killed during clashes when he was shot with a live bullet in his right side.

Israeli soldiers prevented ambulances from entering the camp and treating al-Badawi.

He was carried by the youths and journalists in the area to the Al-Ahli hospital in Hebron, where the ministry announced his death later.