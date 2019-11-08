EU : We are concerned about the recent Israeli arrests and raids on senior PA representatives

JERUSALEM /PNN/

The European Union Representative issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah on the arrest of PA minister for Jerusalem Affairs by Israeli authorities.

On 3 November, the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, Fadi al Hidmi, was arrested in his home in Jerusalem by Israeli authorities. This was his third arrest since he took office last April.

The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are concerned about the recent arrests and raids on senior PA representatives in Jerusalem.

The EU has consistently underlined that it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties.

The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states.