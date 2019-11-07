Israel releases two Jordanian prisoners 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities on Wednesday released two Jordanian citizens, Hiba Al-Labadi (24) and Abdul-Rahman Miri (29) who had been detained for two months.

The released prisoners, of Palestinian descent, crossed the King Hussein Bridge where their families, journalists and ambulances were waiting to receive them.

Israel arrested Labadi on August 20 and Miri on September 2 as they entered the occupied West Bank from Jordan through an Israeli-controlled crossing checkpoint. They were held in administrative detention, which is renewable detention without charge. Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel following the detention.

A UN team of experts who visited Labadi in prison said she was subjected to 30 days of interrogation in the Petah Tikva interrogation centre, adding that the interrogation sometimes extended to 20 hours a day, and that she was tied to a chair and placed in a painful position. She was also hospitalized last week due to her deteriorating condition after more than a month on hunger strike in protest against her detention.

She ended the hunger strike following the announcements about her release.

Meanwhile, Miri has been battling cancer since 2010, and he required frequent medical checkups.