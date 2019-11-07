IOF take measurements of a prisoner’s home in Kobar

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) raided on Thursday several houses during their incursion into the villages of Birzeit, Kobar, Abu Qash, Surda and Abu Shkheidim, north of Ramallah.

According to local sources, IOF took measurements of the house of the prisoner Qassam Barghouti in the town of Kobar north of Ramallah, and stormed several houses in the town amid clashes with young men.

Such measures are taken before demolition of the house.

The same sources added that clashes erupted with the occupation forces during their incursion into the town of Birzeit and the villages of Abu Qash, Abu Shkheidim and Sarda north of Ramallah.