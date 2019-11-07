IOF arrest 11 Palestinians in overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 11 Palestinian in raids on Thursday overnight raids in cities all over the West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that four citizens were arrested from Tulkarm governorate, most of them former prisoners.

IOF also arrested two Palestinians from the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem.

In addition, IOF arrested four men from Nablus and two others from Hebron.

In a related context, the Israeli occupation forces raided several towns in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, and took measurements of the house of the prisoner Qassam Barghouti in the town of Kobar.