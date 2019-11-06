Report: New wave of land confiscation and settlement housing units  

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements said in its latest weekly report , that the Israeli right-wing Government and the extremist settlers continue their policies to undermine the two-state solution, and confiscate more lands to build new settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank, where the so-called “Supreme Planning Council” affiliated to the Israeli Civil Administration approved on Oct. 10th the construction of 2342 new housing units, bringing the number of settlement units planned by the Netanyahu government to 8,337 units, an increase of nearly 50% compared to the year 2018.

Among the settlements that the Occupation Authorities intend to expand is the “Bracha settlement” that is adjacent to the city of Nablus from the south, where 207 settlement units will be built there, the “Dolev settlement” built on the lands of the Jniya village, where 382 settlement units, and “Mofot settlement,” where 182 housing units will be built, too.

Under the pretext of the construction of the wall that Israel has begun to build in June 2002 in the Jenin Governorate in the West Bank, the Israeli army has also announced new confiscation orders for hundreds of dunums in Jenin and Tulkarem Governorates for the construction of the annexation and separation wall, where the Israeli Occupation Authorities have handed over orders of confiscating of 409 dunums of the lands of the towns of Ya’bad, Barta’a, Tora, Waifeen, Al-Arqah, Zebda, Nazlet Zaid and Sahr-Abed in Jenin, and they also informed of the seizure of 3,000 dunams of land east of Yatta south of Hebron, extending from Khirbet Menzel, to the Arabs of the Jahalin on the outskirts of the Dead Sea.

On the other hand, the Israeli Minister of Transportation, Smutrich began implementing his plan to build new streets and activate trains and public transport regularly with the aim of contributing to the imposition of sovereignty on these areas. A total of NIS one billion has been allocated for the tunnel plan between Jerusalem and Gush Etzion. And soon a bypass road around the Al-Aroub Camp north of Hebron will be opened at a cost of NIS 800,000,000.

Moreover, the Israeli Government has opened with the presence of the mayor of Jerusalem and the chief rabbis of Israel, the first underground cemetery in the occupied Jerusalem, it is the first of such in the world. The project includes the construction of about 24,000 graves at a depth of 50 meters underground, in the first phase, about 8,000 burial graves expected to be available for burial at the end of 2019.