Video: IOF demolish Palestinian family home in Jerusalem

Israeli bulldozers demolished the house of Mu’tasim al-Abbasi in the town of Silwan, Jerusalem on Tuesday.
Media sources in occupied Jerusalem said that the Israeli police and bulldozers stormed the Al-Tayeh neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and demolished a house belonging to the Abbasi family.
Sources in the family confirmed that the Israeli authorities started demolishing the house without warning and without giving the family notice of the demolition.
الاحتلال يهدم منزلاً لعائلة العباسي في سلوان بالقدس المحتلة.تصوير: كريستين ريناوي
Publiée par شبكة قدس الإخبارية sur Mardi 5 novembre 2019