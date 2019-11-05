Video: IOF demolish Palestinian family home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli bulldozers demolished the house of Mu’tasim al-Abbasi in the town of Silwan, Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Media sources in occupied Jerusalem said that the Israeli police and bulldozers stormed the Al-Tayeh neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and demolished a house belonging to the Abbasi family.

Sources in the family confirmed that the Israeli authorities started demolishing the house without warning and without giving the family notice of the demolition.