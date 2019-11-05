Two prisoners suspend hunger strike as Israel pledges their release

PNN/ Ramallah/

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi announced on Monday that Israel has pledged to release Jordanian citizens Hiba al-Labadi (24) and Abdul Rahman Miri (29) before the end of the week, after they were held without charge for more than two months.

“The government pursued the case from the start under direct instructions from His Majesty King Abdullah to take all necessary steps to release them whatever that may cost,” Safadi said in a Twitter post.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the handover was agreed after talks between Israeli and Jordanian security chiefs. It said Jordan’s ambassador, who was recalled on Tuesday, would return to his post “in the coming days”.

Israel arrested al-Labadi on August 20 and Miri on September 2 as they entered the West Bank from Jordan through an Israeli-controlled crossing. They are being held in administrative detention, an Israeli policy that allows for open-ended detentions without filing charges.