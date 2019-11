PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli soldiers today opened fire at a Palestinian worker and shot him in the leg with a metal bullet at a military gate in Daher el-Abed village southwest of Jenin, northern West Bank.

Medical sources said that the soldiers shot Faisal Ghanameh, 24, from Yamoun village with metal bullets in his legs as he was attempting to enter into Israel through the military gate.

Red Crescent sources said Ghanameh was moderately injured and was taken to hospital in Jenin for treatment.