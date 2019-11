PNN/ Bethlehem/

A Palestinian girl on Sunday evening sustained injuries after she was run-over by an Israeli settler.

According to local sources, a settler rammed his car into a young girl as she was walking along with her brother on a road near the illegal settlement of Efrat in Bethlehem and escaped the scene.

The girl was rushed to the Beit Jala hospital in Bethlehem, and her condition was described as stable.