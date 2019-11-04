Israeli Occupation seizes 130 dunums of land near Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation authorities decided on Monday to seize 130 dunums of citizens ‘lands in the towns of Al-Dhahiriya and Al-Samou’ towns, south of Hebron governorate in the West Bank.

The seizures are concentrated in the Hebron Valley and Khirbet ‘Atin, following a decision issued by the commander of the Israeli army in the West Bank, under security pretexts and for the purposes of “preventing hostile operations,” according to the text of the resolution.

The military order offers land owners a claim for compensation, giving them only seven days to challenge the decision.