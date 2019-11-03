Settlers harvest 300 Palestinian-owned trees in the olive-picking season

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli settlers on Sunday stole olives from the lands of Al-Sawiya village south of Nablus in the olive-picking season.

Settlement official in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas said farmers from the town of Al-Sawiya went to harvest olives in the Al-Tamla area, adjacent to the settlement of Rahalim, which was forcibly erected on citizens’ lands. However, they discovered that the fruit of nearly 300 olive trees has been stolen.

He added that the settlers expelled the farmers from their land, despite the permit date set by the army allowing farmers to enter their own lands and pick their trees.