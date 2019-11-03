IOF seize 124 dunums in Nablus, order seizure of 500 dunums east of Jerusalem

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Saturday seized 124 dunums of land in the villages of Majdal Bani Fadel and Duma, south of Nablus.

Head of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas said that IOF handed over the residents a decision to seize a total of 124 dunums in basin no. 4 of Majdal Bani Fadel and and basin no. 3 of Duma.

The decision to seize, according to Daghlas, included changes in the borders according to a map spoken by the occupation authorities.

Meanwhile, Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Saturday ordered the seizure of 500 dunums of Palestinian land in the town of Hizma, east of occupied Jerusalem.

The mayor of the town of Hizma Muslim Abu Hilu said that the Israeli authorities handed over the civil link to seize 500 dunums of land adjacent to the settlement of Adam, which is built on the lands of citizens, and is part of the basins of the town adjacent to the village of Jaba and east of the southern town of Al-Ram.

It is noteworthy that the town of Hizma is surrounded by four settlements, and is the main artery linking the northern and southern West Bank, and one of the main gates of the city of Jerusalem.

Abu Hilou added that the occupation’s decision to seize the land is only for settlement expansion.

The Israeli occupation authorities have recently stepped up their policy of seizing large areas of Palestinian land in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.