Hezbollah seeking to clear Lebanon skies of Israeli aircraft: Nasrallah

Lebanon/PNN/

The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement says fighters from his groups are determined to clear Lebanon’s airspace of the presence of any Israeli military aircraft, emphasizing that they will not hesitate to target any intruding machine capable of flying.

Addressing his supporters in a televised speech broadcast live from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Friday evening, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said fighters of the Islamic resistance confronted a hostile Israeli drone in southern Lebanon’s skies with appropriate weapons the previous day, and forced it to leave the area.

“This proves that the resistance has a military leadership, which works independently and stays clear of domestic developments,” Nasarallah noted.

Back on August 25, Nasrallah said Hezbollah fighters will counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, warning Israel to immediately cease such breaches.

“Hezbollah will endeavor to down all Israeli drones, which may violate Lebanon’s airspace,” the Hezbollah chief said in a televised speck at the time..

Nasrallah said the Israeli drone incursion into Lebanon amounted to an open attack on the Arab country’s sovereignty.

He made the comments a day after two Israeli drones crashed in a southern neighborhood of Beirut.

Hezbollah said then the first drone had fallen on a building housing Hezbollah’s media office in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb. The second drone, which appeared to have been sent by Israel to search for the first one, had crashed in an empty plot nearby after being detonated in the air, it added.