Report: CWRC thwarts Israeli attempt to seize 37 dunums of land

PNN/ Salfit/

Head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Walid Assaf, said on Thursday that the commission managed to thwart an attempt by the Israeli occupation authorities to seize lands in Salfit.

Assaf explained that the legal staff of the commission managed to thwart a fraud attempt by the occupation authorities in order to seize 37 dunums in the area of ​​Khallat Hassan in the town of Bidya in Salfit governorate.

He added that this was the third issue won by the commission during this year, noting that it will have recovered 850 dunums in the last five years, out of 1,300 dunums, on which the occupation was planning to build a new settlement city.