EU: Blocking websites a risk of abusive restriction to freedom of expression

PNN/ Ramallah/

The European Union Representative, in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah, said that the decision taken by the Ramallah Magistrate Court on 17 October to block 49 Palestinian websites suffers from shortcomings in terms of terminology, clarity, consistency and predictability.

“These shortcomings lead to a risk of arbitrary application and abusive restriction of the freedom of expression and opinion,” the EU representative said in a statement.

“The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah encourage the Palestinian Authority to ensure the harmonization of Palestinian laws with International Human Rights conventions to which it has acceded, in order to guarantee that freedom of expression and the generally free and pluralistic media environment are preserved,” it added.