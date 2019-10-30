IOF arrest 19 Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight arrested 19 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank. The Israeli army announced the detainees were taken for interrogation.

The arrests included citizens from Hebron city, in addition to Beit Ummar village in the north of the governorate, and Dura town south of Hebron.

In Bethlehem, IOF arrested a man and his son Khalil from the town of Marah Rabah in the south of the governorate.

Soldiers also broke into Ramallah and arrested a freed prisoner from Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya in the north, and a man from Sinjil village.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Duqqu, northwest of Jerusalem, and arrested a number of citizens.