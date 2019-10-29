 Mladenov meets with the Director of Jerusalem Waqf Department, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib

Jerusalem/PNN/ 29 October 2019

This morning, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov visited Al-Haram Al-Sharif compound and met with the Director of Jerusalem Waqf Department, Sheikh Azam Al-Khatib Altamimi. They discussed recent developments, a number of much delayed renovation works and the need to uphold the status quo.

“I call on all to refrain from provocations that could escalate tensions in and around Jerusalem’s holy sites. It is important that the status quo be upheld in line with the important and special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the historical role of King Abdullah II, as custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem,” Special Coordinator Mladenov said.

“Jordan plays a crucial role in maintaining regional stability and is a vital partner for the United Nations in our common efforts towards peace on the basis of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine that is in line with relevant United Nations resolutions and international law,” he added.