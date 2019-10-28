Video: IOF storm Al-Issawiya, force shop-owners to close down

PNN/ Jerusalem/

On Sunday evening, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided the neighborhood of Issawiya in Jerusalem and forced the shop-owners to close down their stores.

According to local sources, IOF stormed the town and stationed in the neighborhood of the martyr Mohammed Obeid, forced the owners of shops to close, searched bystanders and restricted their movement.

In a related context, IOF arrested this morning nine citizens from the town of Issawiya, which has been subjected to almost daily storming of the occupation for nearly four months.