Malaysia to open its embassy to Palestine in Jordan

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Malaysian prime minister, Mahathir Mohammad on Friday announced that his country is due to open an accredited embassy to Palestine in Jordan, as “Israel will not allow Malaysia to open an embassy in the Occupied Territory.”

Mohammad revealed that the embassy would be accredited to Palestine, and it would more freely facilitate the extension of aid to Palestinians.

Addressing the 18th summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azerbaijan, Mohammad also criticised the silence of the international community for “doing nothing” against Israeli actions, and criticised Israel for its plans to annex parts of the West Bank, as well as claiming Jerusalem as its capital.