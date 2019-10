NABLUS/PNN/

A group of Israeli settlers at dawn Monday spray-painted racist slogans on the walls of Palestinian homes in Huwara town, south of Nablus.

Anti-settlement activist Ghassan Daghlas said that scores of Israeli settlers sneaked at daybreak into Huwara and spray-painted racist graffiti on several Palestinian houses.

Over the past two weeks Israeli settlers have carried out 62 attacks on the Palestinians in Nablus and their property mainly targeting olive trees.