IOF demolish part of a school wall in Jenin, confiscate its canteen

The Israeli occupation forces demolished part of the wall of the “Tahaddi (Challenge) 17 School” on Monday and seized a container used by the school as a canteen, in the village of Dahr al-Maleh, which is isolated behind the apartheid wall southwest of Jenin.

According to the sources, IOF demolished the school wall and confiscated a mobile canteen for the school of Dhar al-Maleh south of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, under the pretext that the occupation prevented any construction in the school and the area.

The head of the village council, Omar al-Khatib said in press statements that large forces of the Israeli army stormed the village and raided the school, declared the surrounding closed military zone, and prevented students and parents from approaching it, before they demolished part of its outer wall.

For her part, Head of the Education directorate in Jenin, Salam Taher said that such acts of aggression contradict all norms and international conventions, and aim to combat the educational process.

She pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities, which do not grant building permits in areas (C) and targeted Dhar al-Maleh and the towns south of Jenin, located behind the apartheid wall, and confiscated the caravans in order to prevent the establishment of any additional facilities for the school.