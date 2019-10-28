600 settlers storm West Bank town under military protection

PNN/ Salfit/

Hundreds of settlers stormed the town of Kafel Haris north of Salfit on Monday morning and performed Talmudic rituals in the area of the historical shrines, under strict military protection.

“0404” Hebrew website said that the settlers broke into the town after the deployment of large forces of the occupation army in its neighborhoods and took the rooftops of a number of houses and close their entrances and erecting military checkpoints.

According to the site, the Israeli army secured the entering of 600 settlers to the village of Kafel Haris district of Salfit to perform Jewish rituals.