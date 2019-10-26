Israel is last apartheid regime with plan for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians: Analyst

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israel is the last apartheid, racist regime in the world which has a long-term plan for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, says an American commentator.

Middle East expert Kevin Barrett told Press TV’s the Debate program on Thursday that the regime is moving toward “a greater Israel plan,” through the illegal settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli authorities demolish Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank usually claiming that the residential structures have been built without the relevant building permits.

They also sometimes order the Palestinian owners to demolish their own homes; otherwise, the municipality would charge them for the demolition costs.

“This is a recipe for endless war and the ethnic cleansing of Palestine,” Barrett said.

He explained that Israel’s settlement plan is “pushing the world towards endless crisis; and if true, the least the world can do is to respond to this by saying no and beginning with the boycott of Israeli products.”

He further said that in the wake of the September 11 attacks in New York, eighteen years ago, Israel has gone “into an all-out kind of radical Likud-linked expansion mode.”

He believed that “evidence shows that Zionists were part of planning or perhaps the key force behind the planning of the September 11, 2001 coup d’état.”

Barrett also called Israel “the last apartheid, racist; officially racist” regime in the world.

He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu just insisted on that [racism] by passing this so-called new nation-stat law, making Israel a land of by and for only the Jews.”

The law, which was passed by the Israeli parliament (Knesset) last year, defines Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and strips the Arabic language from its status as an official language alongside Hebrew.

While he insisted that Israel “played a big role” in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Maxine Dovere, who also took part in the Debate, dismissed his remarks as mere “conspiracy theories.”