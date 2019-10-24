IOF demolish Abu Hmaid family home for the fifth time

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Thursday dawn for the fifth time demolished the home of Abu Hmaid family in Al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, while more than 11 Palestinians were injured by metal bullets and teargas suffocation during clashes with the Israeli army in the area.

The demolition came after a large force of Israeli occupation forces stormed the camp at dawn, and soldiers deployed enforcement and closed the roads leading to the house after they forced residents of neighboring houses to evacuate, before demolishing the two-story house.

Israeli soldiers also tampered with the contents of houses they raided in the area, where clashes erupted in the area and in the neighborhood of Marhaba neighborhood in Al-Bireh, during which soldiers fired dozens of sound and gas bombs at citizens, and arrested a number of unidentified youths.

Lutfiya Naji Abu Hameed Umm Nasser told WAFA that an Israeli officer called her and read a decision to demolish her family’s house, which was demolished at the end of last year.

She added that the Israeli officer asked her to object within a week against the demolition decision, but stressed that the family will not object to the occupation courts moot.

She explained that the house is currently being rebuilt after the bombing, and the house is still under construction, and that the demolition comes under the pretext that it was built on confiscated land, and that the occupation prohibits construction on any house being demolished for five years.

It is noteworthy that “Umm Nasser” is the mother of five prisoners sentenced to several life sentences, also a mother of a martyr, and the occupation demolished her home five times, the last on December 15 last year, where President Mahmoud Abbas to rebuild it.

Umm Nasser thanked the president for rebuilding the house, which was demolished and rented houses for family members.