IOF demolish martyr’s family home

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday demolished home of the martyr Ali Hassan Khalifa in the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem.

According to local sources, a large force of the Israeli army stormed the camp and evacuated the martyr’s house, before the bulldozers of the occupation demolish the house located in Al-Quds Street near Qalandia checkpoint.

The same sources added that the Israeli army forced the owners of the vehicles in the area to evacuate them, in addition to preventing the press crews from covering the demolition.

It is noteworthy that the martyr Khalifa was martyred in Qalandia camp on the first day of Ramadan in early August 2011.