Gaza: Occupation releases the body of teen martyr, Imad Shahin

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation authorities today released the body of the martyr Imad Shahin (17) from Gaza, who was martyred on November 3, 2018, the Prisoners and Ex-prisoners’ Affairs Committee said on Wednesday.

The Israeli authorities released the body of Shaheen from Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing.

It is noteworthy that Shahin was injured during the peaceful march in Gaza, after he crossed the separation fence east of the central province for a few meters, before he was kidnapped by the occupation and announced dead later on.